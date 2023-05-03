Q1 2023 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CVG's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Chung Kin Cheung - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is Harold Bevis, President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our first quarter 2023 results. After which, we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including unlimited to expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost-saving initiatives and new product initiatives among others.



Actual results may differ from anticipated resu