Q3 2023 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Chung Kin Cheung - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is Robert Griffin, Chairman of the Board and Interim President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our third quarter 2023 results. After which, we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast in the Q3 2023 earnings call presentation, which we will refer to during this call is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost-saving initiatives and new product initiatives, among others.

