Q4 2019 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Anne Leschin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DocuSign's fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer; and CFO, Mike Sheridan.



The press release announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.



Before we get started, I'd like to let everyone know that we will be participating in the JPMorgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference the week of May 14. As other events come up, we will make additional announcements.



