Q1 2020 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Anne Leschin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DocuSign's First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer; and CFO, Mike Sheridan.



The press release announcing our first quarter results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.



Before we get started, I'd like to let everyone know that we will be participating in the 40th Nasdaq Conference in London on June 13. As other events come up, we'll make additional announcements.



Now let me remind everyone that the