DocuSign Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 09, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT

Jennifer Alexandra Swanson Lowe - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Jen Lowe. I cover the U.S. Software Group here at UBS. And with me today, I have Michael Sheridan, who's the CFO at DocuSign. So thank you for being here.



Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO



Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystAnd I thought to kick off, so you just reported pretty impressive earnings last week. So maybe we could do a quick recap on how you're feeling about the business, what kind of jumped out post the quarter and then we can dive into some bigger topics.- DocuSign, Inc. - CFOYes. Thanks, Jen. Good morning, everybody. Yes, we did. We just announced earnings on Thursday, and we're very satisfied with the continued growth that we're seeing in the business. We had a couple progress points in particular, and one o