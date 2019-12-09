DocuSign Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 09, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT
Jennifer Alexandra Swanson Lowe - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Jen Lowe. I cover the U.S. Software Group here at UBS. And with me today, I have Michael Sheridan, who's the CFO at DocuSign. So thank you for being here.
Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO
Good morning.
Questions and Answers:Jennifer Alexandra Swanson Lowe - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
And I thought to kick off, so you just reported pretty impressive earnings last week. So maybe we could do a quick recap on how you're feeling about the business, what kind of jumped out post the quarter and then we can dive into some bigger topics.
Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO
Yes. Thanks, Jen. Good morning, everybody. Yes, we did. We just announced earnings on Thursday, and we're very satisfied with the continued growth that we're seeing in the business. We had a couple progress points in particular, and one o