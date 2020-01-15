DocuSign Inc at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Welcome. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for braving 8 a.m. For those that are not familiar with myself, my name is Scott Berg and I lead our enterprise software and SaaS efforts here at Needham.



Today with us, we have DocuSign and the company's CFO, Mike Sheridan. Mike, welcome. Thanks for being here.



Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Thanks, Scott.



Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



I guess, let's get started by maybe give a brief overview of the company for the 2 people in the room that aren't familiar with DocuSign.



Michael J. Sheridan - DocuSign, Inc. - CFO



Yes. We can give a brief overview. DocuSign is a company that was founded on eSignature. It pioneered technology that has helped companies digitally transform how they execute their agreements across over 1,500 use cases today globally.



