Sep 14, 2020 / 07:20PM GMT

Taylor Anne McGinnis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate



Okay. Hello, and good afternoon, everybody. My name is Taylor McGinnis, and I'm one of the software analysts here at Deutsche Bank. This session of Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference is with Dan Springer, who is CEO of DocuSign. Dan, really appreciate you joining. Great to have you here.



Daniel D. Springer - DocuSign, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great to be here. Thanks for having me, Taylor.



Taylor Anne McGinnis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate



Yes, of course. And before we start Q&A, I just want to remind everyone that if you have a question, you can submit it via the chat box on the screen to the left. So with that, let's dive in.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AssociateSo Dan, DocuSign has reported back-to-back record results so far this year with accelerating adoption amidst