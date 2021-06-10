Jun 10, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT

William Verity Power - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Great. We're going to go ahead and get started. This is Will Power. I cover cloud software here at Baird. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company, DocuSign, of course, the pioneer and leader in Agreement Cloud and eSignature, in particular. Really pleased to have Cynthia Gaylor, who is Chief Financial Officer; Annie Leschin, who's the Vice President of Investor Relations, is here as well.



I'm going to start with a normal fireside chat format. I have a bunch of questions for investors. If you have questions, you can submit them via the portal in front of you, and I will receive those and try to bring those into the conversation as well.



So Cynthia, thanks so much for joining us today. I mean you're coming off of a really strong quarter ever, strong year in several years.



Questions and Answers:

- Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research AnalystBut maybe let's just -- let'