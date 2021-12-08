DocuSign Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT
Karl Emil Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Well, good afternoon, everybody. I'm Karl Keirstead on the software research team here, and thank you for joining. Actually, the end of day 3 -- of our 3-day UBS Tech Conference. I think it's been a fantastic event. I was just telling Cynthia in the breakout session before we started that we've had 35 software companies at the 3-day event from Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, all the way down to some smaller cap names, and we're really honored to finish off our -- at least the software track of the event with Dan Springer and Cynthia Gaylor, joining us from DocuSign. Dan and Cynthia, thanks for taking time out of your day.
Daniel D. Springer - DocuSign, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
Karl Emil Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Yes. And maybe just in terms of format, if any of you listening in have questions, there is a question box in front of you. I'll see it as soon as you submit i
