Q3 2023 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's Third Quarter Fiscal Year '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now pass the call over to Heather Harwood, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Heather Harwood -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to the DocuSign Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Heather Harwood, DocuSign's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are DocuSign's CEO, Allan Thygesen; and our CFO, Cynthia Gaylor. The press release announcing our third quarter results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.



Now let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties t