Q4 2019 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Julie Kehoe - Domo, Inc. - VP of Communications



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and Bruce Felt, our CFO. Our press release was issued after the market closed and is posted on our IR website at www.domo.com/ir where this call is simultaneously being webcast.



Statements made on this call may include forward-looking statements regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and other documents we filed with the Securities and Exchang