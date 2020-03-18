Mar 18, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Bruce C. Felt - Domo, Inc. - CFO



Welcome to Domopalooza LIVE. This is the investor and analyst session, brought to you virtually. Hopefully, you had the opportunity to see the main session. And it was quite a remarkable amount of content put on LIVE with 2 weeks' notice from the time we went to a physical setting to a virtual setting. And I think that's a sign of times to come. We're going to all have to reach our audience, our customers, and now our investors virtually. And I think you will find us being quite proactive about that in the upcoming months, as we turn our non-deal roadshows into virtual meetings. So welcome, and thank you for joining us.



Let me first start with the proverbial forward-looking statement, disclaimer or content. So please review that so that we can proceed with providing as much information as possible.



Now let's go to the agenda. So I'm here to introduce the agenda and our speakers. We are going to start with our top line. We think the best thing we can do in a very uncertain world is grow the business as much as possible and at a minimum, protect our top line