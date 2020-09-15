Sep 15, 2020 / 07:20PM GMT

Taylor Anne McGinnis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate



Okay. Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Taylor McGinnis, and I'm one of the software analysts here at Deutsche Bank. This session of Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference is with Bruce Felt, who is CFO of Domo. Bruce, really appreciate you joining and great to have you here.



Bruce C. Felt - Domo, Inc. - CFO



My pleasure. Thanks for inviting us.



Taylor Anne McGinnis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Associate



Perfect. So before we start Q&A, I just want to remind everyone that you can submit a question via the chat box, which is on the left-hand side of the screen. So with that, let's dive in.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AssociateBruce, for those that aren't as familiar with Domo, can you first start by offering a brief background on the company and perhaps yourself as well?