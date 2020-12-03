Q3 2021 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



And with that, I will hand it over to Peter Lowry, Domo's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Peter Caldwell Lowry - Domo, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; Bruce Felt, our CFO; and Julie Kehoe, our Chief Communications Officer. Julie will read off our safe harbor statement and then onto the call. Julie?



Julie Kehoe - Domo, Inc. - Chief Communications Officer



Thanks, Pete. Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws, including statements about financial projections, the plans and expectations for our go-to-market strategy, our