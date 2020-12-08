Domo Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 05:05PM GMT

Jennifer Alexandra Swanson Lowe - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, or good afternoon, depending on where you are located on this fine day. Thanks for joining us. With us, we have Bruce Felt and Pete Lowry from Domo.



And before we start just to remind people, we are able to take questions in online, so please feel free to submit any that you have, and I'm happy to work them into the conversation. And on that note, thank you, Domo, for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystMaybe to start off, obviously, this year has been a very unusual year for many reasons. I'm giving this presentation from my guest room and not from a hotel, which I would much prefer to be doing, so we're all adjusting to that. But Domo seems to be navigating the environment pretty well right now. So can you start off there and talk about what you're seeing from a dividend perspective at this point? And how that compares to what you were seeing maybe before the