Hi, everyone, and welcome to the investor and financial analyst session at Domopalooza. I'm Bruce Felt, Domo's Chief Financial Officer.



Let me first take care of some housekeeping and present the safe harbor statement that allows us to provide forward-looking statements. With that done, now let's review the agenda. Today, we're going to talk to you about our key priorities for the coming year, why we think Domo is so well positioned as the modern BI platform, provide an update on our go-to-market initiatives and close by providing a financial update.



John Mellor will kick it off with an introduction and our key priorities for the coming year, including how we see data-driven applications driving high-value new use cases for our customers and partners including some current customer examples. Then Mohammed Aaser, our new Chief Data Officer, who recently joined us from McKinsey, will provide a perspective on how we see the future of data evolving and why Domo is so well positioned. Wolfgang Maasberg, our President of Field Operations and EVP, will talk about