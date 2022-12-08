Q3 2023 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Peter Caldwell Lowry - Domo, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have John Mellor, our CEO; Bruce Felt, our CFO; and Julie Kehoe, our Chief Communications Officer. Julie will lead off their safe harbor statement and then on to the call. Julie?



Julie Kehoe - Domo, Inc. - Chief Communications Officer



Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws, including statements about financial projections, the plans and expectations for our go-to-market strategy, our expectations for our sales and new business initiatives, the impact of the macroeconomic and o