Apr 04, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Joshua G. James - Domo, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you, everyone, for being here today. Let me start off by saying that I've been purchasing Domo stock the last few days. And after the market closed -- closes, there's going to be a filing showing the purchase of about 400,000 shares. So really excited to get deep back into the stock and obviously believe there's a lot of long-term value here. And as I've been saying to a few investors, definitely seems like it's time to back up the truck, if I were an investor and I am an investor and that's what I'm doing.



So I think that Domo's really in a strong position for growth. I couldn't be more excited about and energized about returning as CEO. It's clearly a challenging macro environment and the growth we've delivered is not representative of our potential in the market. My #1 goal is to get our growth back to where it should be, which we believe we can achieve. What's going to bring us back to growth is a relentless focus on our customers, of course and a motivated and aligned sales team and broader organization.



Investing in ou