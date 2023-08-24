Q2 2024 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Domo Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Peter Lowry, Domo Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Peter Caldwell Lowry - Domo, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and David Jolley, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call.



Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These include, but are not limited to, statements about future and prospects or financial projections and cash position; statements regarding the potential o