Q3 2024 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Domo Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call to Peter Lowry, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Caldwell Lowry - Domo, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and David Jolley, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call.



Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These include, but are not limited to, statements about future and prospects or financial projections and cash position. statements regarding the potential of our consumption-based pricing. Statements about our sa