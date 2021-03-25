Q4 2021 BRP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BRP Inc. FY '21 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to now turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe DeschÃªnes. Please go ahead, Mr. DeschÃªnes.



Philippe DeschÃªnes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to BRP's conference call for the fourth quarter and year-end results for fiscal '21. Joining me this morning are JosÃ© Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sebastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we move to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that the result could differ from those implied in these statements. Please note that the forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, and I invite you to consult BRP's MD&A for a listing of these. Also, during the call, reference will be made to supporting slides, and you can find the presentation on our websit