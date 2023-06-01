BRP Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Forward-looking statements and non-IFRS measures. Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are any predictions, projections or other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements because of a variety of risks and uncertainties known and unknown.



You can consult BRP's public disclosures on SEDAR, including its latest annual information form dated March 22, 2023, and its corporate social responsibility report dated June 1, 2023. For a description of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results. BRP does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements.



In addition, some of the financial measures discussed over the course of this presentation are not recognized measures under IFRS. You can refer to BRP's Q4 fiscal 2023 MD&A and Q1 FY '24 MD&A for a complete definition and complete reconciliation of such measures to the IFRS measures.



(presentation)



Jose Boisjoli - BRP