Dorman Products Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Dorman Products 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Kevin Olsen, Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Dorman. Please go ahead.



Kevin Olsen - Dorman Products, Inc. - Director, President, CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Similar to last year, we're holding our shareholder meeting in a virtual format. This format does allow us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our shareholders, and so we hope you enjoy the meeting.



We'll conduct the formal portion of the meeting first. Then we'll provide an overview of the state of our business and we'll answer questions at the end of the meeting. It's now shortly after 8:30 in the morning and this meeting is officially called to order.



At this time, I'd like to introduce the other members of the Board who are attending today. They are Steve Berman, our Executive Chairman, who is presiding over today's meeting; Lisa Bachmann, Jack Gavin, Paul Lederer, Rich Riley, Kelly