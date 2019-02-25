Feb 25, 2019 / 09:35PM GMT

Dafna Kantor Sigal - Morgan Stanley - Head of Israel



Probably close the doors. I'll start with the disclaimer. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosure or at the registration desk.



The doors are closed, so we can begin. My name is Dafna Kantor, I'm the Managing Director at our New York office. And we have today with us Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, COO and CFO of Amdocs. Tamar joined Amdocs in 2004 and has been the CFO since 2007, also appointed COO last year. Thank you.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Hi, Dafna.



Dafna Kantor Sigal - Morgan Stanley - Head of Israel



Tamar, it will be helpful, for all the investors in the room, perhaps there are people who do not know you as well, for you to start with a brief introduction of Amdocs a