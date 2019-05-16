May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Jackson Edmund Ader - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Jackson Ader. I'm part of the software technology research team here at JPMorgan. Pleased to have Shuky with us from Amdocs. We're going to have Shuky give -- introduce himself and then introduce Amdocs a little bit, spend 5 minutes just kind of giving a brief overview of the company, and then we'll jump into Q&A. I will be sure to leave some time with -- plenty of time left for any audience questions if there are any topics that I may have missed. So Shuky, go ahead.



Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President & CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Shuky Sheffer. I'm the CEO of Amdocs for the last 6 months. By the way, Shuky is a nickname for Joshua.



And if I show you about Amdocs, we are about, I think, 35 years old. We are a $4 billion company. In the last 8 years, we deliver a consistent EPS growth of 5% to 7%.



I will start with the customers of Amdocs and then what Amdocs is doing. So we are serving -- it evolved o