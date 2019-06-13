Amdocs Ltd at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Jun 13, 2019 / 10:45AM GMT

Good almost afternoon. I'm here to introduce Amdocs Limited, traded under the NASDAQ symbol DOX. We have the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, here to present. Welcoming her to the stage. Thank you.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO







Hi, everyone. Glad to be here. I'm going to give you some overview about who is Amdocs, what is our industry and the industry dynamics, assuming you read the forward-looking statement. The industry dynamics, our offering and then all of that, how, at the end of the day, translates into the financial metrics we can deliver and then what our outlook looking like for the next couple of years.



So thinking about who is Amdocs. When you consume communications, all of you do, you hold a mobile phone in your hand, I'm sure, and you consume entertainment services, I'm sure all of you do that as well, there are service providers who provide you these kind of services: communication service providers, media compani