Dec 11, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Tavy Rosner - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of Israel Equities Research



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We are honored to host Tamar Rapaport-Dagim of Amdocs CFO, COO.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Thank you, Tavy.



Tavy Rosner - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of Israel Equities Research



Thanks for taking your time. To quickly start, I mean, Amdocs has been around for about 40 years, but not everybody here in the U.S. knows the company. So if you could take 2 minutes, a good 2 minutes, to describe the company, what is that you guys do, to set the stage before we could jump into the questions?



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Sure. Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. So Amdocs has been operating in the communication market for many years, starting this journey in the 90s, actually providing primarily billing related applications to support the service providers a