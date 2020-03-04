Mar 04, 2020 / 09:20PM GMT
Brett K. Klein - Morgan Stanley - MD
All right. Thank you, everybody. I'm Brett Klein from the Morgan Stanley technology investment banking team. I lead our software business out of New York, and I'm very excited to have Tamar here, CFO of Amdocs and someone I've had the opportunity to work with for many years.
So Tamar, thank you for being here. As always, we really appreciate you attending.
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO
Thank you for hosting us. Thank you, everyone, for showing up.
Brett K. Klein - Morgan Stanley - MD
Yes. So a lot of interesting days in the market and an interesting travel for everybody. So for the folks in the room, just always to level set, I guess, assuming most people are familiar with Amdocs. But let's just start, in case anyone is newer to the story with a real basic question and kind of give them a couple of minute overview of Amdocs, the market you're going after, business model and -- that certainly has transitioned over the past few years a
Amdocs Ltd at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 04, 2020 / 09:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...