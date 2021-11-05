Nov 05, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Matthew E. Smith - Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR



Hi, everyone. Good morning, and a warm welcome to everyone joining today for Amdocs's 2022 Analyst and Investor Update. This is a virtual event, and I'm Matt Smith, Head of Investor Relations for Amdocs.



Earlier this week, we reported our full year fiscal 2021 results. And with our management in town for the -- together for the first time in a while, we thought now would be a great time to provide a deeper overview and education into our company, and to update you on our strategic progress, competitive advantage and the multiyear growth opportunity we see in front of us by supporting our customers' 5G, cloud and digital transformation.



But before we get going, please, filings, including those risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. We're also referencing financial measures that are non-GAAP in nature. And you can find the reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP provisions as an appendix to today's presentation, which has been filed on Form 6-K this morning.



