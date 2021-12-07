Dec 07, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Tavy Rosner - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of Israel Equities Research



Hi. Good evening, everyone. I'm Tavy Rosner, Research Analyst at Barclays, and I'm pleased to host today Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, who's the COO and CFO of Amdocs. Tamar, thank you so much for being with us today.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Thank you, Tavy. Good to be here.



Tavy Rosner - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of Israel Equities Research



It's always great to have you. Before we jump in, I thought that for investors, we're not selling you with the story, can you take 2 minutes to describe what is it that you guys do and the nature of Amdocs business model, which is key to the company's market differentiation.



Tamar Rapaport-Dagim - Amdocs Limited - CFO & COO



Sure. I'd love to do that. So we're at Amdocs actually enabling the community service providers of the world to simply provide a better experience for their