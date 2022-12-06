Dec 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
Let's get started here. Pleasure to have Amdocs here today. I mean, Shuky Sheffer here with us today. I am Meta Marshall. I cover the networking and communication software space here at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to have you guys here as well.
Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director
Thank you.
Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
Maybe just since Amdocs is not always the most well-known company out there, let's have you just kind of start with an overview of the company and the industry because it's a fascinating story.
Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director
So I have 25 minutes to do this?
Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
So 20 -- yes.
Joshua Sheffer - Amdocs Limited - President, CEO & Director
We are serving the telecommunication
Amdocs Ltd at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript
Dec 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...