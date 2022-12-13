Amdocs Ltd at Oppenheimer 5G Summit (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 13, 2022 / 02:55PM GMT

Hoonshik Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, welcome to Oppenheimer's 2022 5G Summit. I'm Ed Yang, Research Analyst in Oppenheimer's [TMT] Group. We also have Tim Horan, Group Head here as well. Our team hosts 3 conferences each year. This, we try to focus on companies enabling the wireless networks of the future.



And with that in mind, it's my pleasure to welcome Anthony Goonetilleke, President, Technology, and Head of Strategy with Amdocs; and we also have Matt Smith, IR as well. And I think Tim had some comments on -- to start us off.



Timothy Kelly Horan - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Yes. I just wanted to say, we think the upgrade to 5G wireless networks are a secular change, and it's going to lead to a lot more fixed wireless, I think a lot more enterprise networks getting built and a lot of new applications.



We don't really know the applications yet, but I think they'll comment kind of the chicken and the egg as you get the infrastructure built.