Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Amdocs' Fourth Quarter Fiscal '23 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Mr. Matt Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew E. Smith - Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our disclaimer statement on Slide 2 of the presentation. It notes that some of the comments today may be forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including as described in Amdocs' SEC filings, and that we will discuss certain financial information that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures, we refer you to today's earnings release, which will also be furnished with the SEC on Form 6-K.
Participating on the call with me today are Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Li
Q4 2023 Amdocs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...