Dec 13, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Matthew E. Smith - Amdocs Limited - Secretary & Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webinar, unlocking the transformative power of generative AI. Ever since generative AI exploded into view earlier this year, investors have been asking what it all means for the communications industry and Amdocs' role within it. So to help with that, we're delighted to bring today's webinar, which is led by Amdocs' Chief Technology Officer and Head of Strategy, Anthony Goonetilleke.



Over the next hour, Anthony and his expert team will offer their unique industry perspectives in respect to generative AI and the many opportunities it presents for service providers to grow revenue, increase efficiency and improve customer experience. We'll give you a glimpse into some of the generative AI use cases Amdocs is already exploring in collaboration with our customers and strategic partners. And we'll also address some of the ways in which Amdocs is embracing generative AI to accelerate productivity and efficiency internally.



So with that, I'll hand it off to Anthony and his team for today's webi