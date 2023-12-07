Dec 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be hosting a question-and-answer session after management's prepared remarks.



I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Ms. Lingling Kong, IR Director at DouYu. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Lingling Kong DouYu International Holdings Limited-IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Finance from Interim Management Committee. You can refer to our third quarter 2023 financial results on our IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.



Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions for the Private Securities