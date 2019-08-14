Q3 2019 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's conference call to discuss Electrovaya's fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; and myself, Richard Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Yesterday, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2019. If you'd like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you would like to view our financial statements and MD&A, you can access those documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



As with previous cal