Q1 2020 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Electrovaya's Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results.



Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; and myself, Richard Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO.



On February 14, 2020, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3-month period ended December 31, 2019. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you want to view our financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, you can access those documents on the SEDAR website at