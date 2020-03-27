Electrovaya Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 27, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



We will now commence this Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Electrovaya Inc. My name is Richard Halka, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Electrovaya, I welcome you to this meeting. I would first like to state that our Board and our President and CEO, Sankar Das Gupta, are all fine and have joined us on this call.



We will not be making a presentation today, but should you have any questions, please contact our Director of Investor Relations, Jason Roy, and he will ensure we respond to your queries. I will be acting as Chairman of the meeting with the consent of the meeting, Jason Roy of Electrovaya will act as secretary of the meeting.



As Chairman, I ask that the meeting now come to order. The first item of business will be the appointment of scrutineers to report on the shareholders present, in person or by proxy at this meeting or any adjournment thereof, to compute the votes cast on any poll taken at this meeting or any adjournment thereof and to report thereon to the Chairman.



