Dec 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Electrovaya Quarter 4 and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Executive Vice President and CFO, Richard Halka. Thank you. You may begin.
Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Electrovaya's fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; and myself, Richard Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO.
On November 30, 2020, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3- and 12-month period ended September 30, 2020. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you want to view our financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual information form, you can
Full Year 2020 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...