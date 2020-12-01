Full Year 2020 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Electrovaya Quarter 4 and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Executive Vice President and CFO, Richard Halka. Thank you. You may begin.



Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Electrovaya's fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; and myself, Richard Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO.



On November 30, 2020, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3- and 12-month period ended September 30, 2020. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you want to view our financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual information form, you can