Q2 2022 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard P. Halka - Electrovaya Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, Gerald. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Electrovaya's Q2 fiscal 2022 financial results.



Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Chairman and CEO of Electrovaya; and Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Chief Operating Officer; and myself, Richard Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO.



On May 10, 2022, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3- and 6-month period ended March 31, 2022. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you want to view our financial results -- our financial stateme