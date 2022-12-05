Q4 2022 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Electrovaya Q4 Year-end 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call.



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, John Gibson, CFO.



John Gibson - Electrovaya Inc. - CFO



Thanks very much. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss Electrovaya's Q4 and fiscal 2022 financial results. Today's call is going to be hosted by myself; and Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya. Today, Electrovaya introduced a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3- and 12-month period ending September 30, 2022. If you'd like a copy of the release, you can access on our website. If you want to view our financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form, or AIF, you can access those documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, searching for Electrovaya.



As wit