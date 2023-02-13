Q1 2023 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Electrovaya's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Gibson, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



John Gibson - Electrovaya Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thanks, Doug. Good evening, everybody, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss Electrovaya's Q1 2023 financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; and myself.



Today, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3 months period ended December 31, 2022. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. If you want to view our financial statements and management discussion and analysis, you can access those documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



As with previous calls, our comments today are subject to the normal provis