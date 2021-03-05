Q4 2020 Imara Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the IMARA Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Mike Gray. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael P. Gray - IMARA Inc. - CFO & COO



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to IMARA's Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. I'd like to remind everyone that various statements we make during this conference call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K that will be filed with the SEC this morning as well as any other filings that we make with the SEC.



An