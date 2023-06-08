Jun 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Eun Yang - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



This is Eun Yang, a biotech analyst with the Jefferies. Next presenting company is Enliven. And presenting from Enliven is Sam Kintz, CEO of the company. Sam?



Sam Kintz - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc - Co-Founder, CEO, & Board Member



Hello, everyone. Okay. I'll just start with a 30,000-foot introduction of our company. And so in brief, we're early clinical stage precision oncology company. Our primary focus really is validated biology, validated targets, and pursuing those targets with differentiated chemistry really aimed at addressing both new and evolving emerging unmet needs.



We have two parallel lead programs, as I mentioned, both early clinical stage and both targeted -- validated cancer targets, repres