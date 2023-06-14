Jun 14, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and thanks so much for joining us. I'm Salveen Richter, biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs. I'm really pleased to have with us Sam Kintz, Co-Founder and CEO of Enliven.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - AnalystSo with that, Sam, just for those not familiar with the Enliven story, perhaps you could just give us a brief overview of the company, your pipeline, upcoming milestones, and strategy.- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, & Board MemberAbsolutely. Thanks for having me, Salveen, and thanks to you guys for joining. So yeah, Enliven is a precision oncology company. We're early clinical stage, and we have some of -- I think, some of the best R&D leaders in the small molecule precision oncology space, including Joe Lyssikatos, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, who's probably best well known for starting and building the Array Biopharma internal programs group