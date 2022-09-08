Embecta Corp at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Nathan Treybeck -



Hi. Good morning. My name is Nathan Treybeck. I'm on the medical devices team at Wells Fargo. This morning, I'm pleased to have Embecta with us. We have Jake Elguicze, the CFO; and Pravesh Khandelwal, VP and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for coming.



So Jake, I just wanted to start with the big picture. You're just completing your first stand-alone quarter at Embecta. I appreciate that a lot of work must have gone in to get here today. What attracted you to the position? And what were the biggest surprises as you continue to ramp over the past year or so, both on the positive and negative side?



Jacob P. Elguicze - Embecta Corp. - Senior VP & CFO



Yes, sure, Nate, and thanks very much for having us.



Nathan Treybeck -



And I also believe you have a presentation. So we'll start with the presentation and we'll get to the questions. I apologize.



Jacob P. Elguicze - Embecta Corp. - Senior VP & CFO



So good morning, everyone. Good morning, Nate. Thanks for ha