Sep 13, 2022 / 06:55PM GMT

Cecilia E. Furlong - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the second day of the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. I'm Cecilia Furlong. I'm medical device analyst here at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have Embecta new spin-out first conference with us, invite the CEO, Dev Kurdikar; CFO, Jake Elguicze. Thank you both very much for being here.



Devdatt Kurdikar - Embecta Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Cecilia, for having us, and thank you for those in the room that are here to listen to our story. And just sort of before we get started, you recognize that we might be making forward-looking statements and obviously risks and uncertainties associated with that. And in our filings and the SEC website, including our latest 10-Q, always refer to that if you have any questions. But with that, ready to jump in. Jake and I are here and wanting to answer your questions, Cecilia.



Cecilia E. Furlong - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

