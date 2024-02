Q2 2021 EMCORE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the EMCORE Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tom Minichiello, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Thomas P. Minichiello - EMCORE Corporation - CFO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE's fiscal 2021 second quarter results. The news release we issued yesterday afternoon is posted on our website, emcore.com. On this call, Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE's President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about