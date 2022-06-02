Jun 02, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT

Paul Jonas Silverstein - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good morning. Paul Silverstein, Senior Analyst, Networking and Communications Equipment at Cowen. It's my pleasure to have with us, say, EMCORE. We've got CEO, Jeff Rittichier; and CFO, Tom Minichiello. They're going to do a presentation. We'll see whether there are any questions -- time for questions at the end. Thanks, guys.



Jeffrey S. Rittichier - EMCORE Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Paul. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our presentation. The first slide we start out with is our normal safe harbor. Being that this is being webcast, we will allow you to review this on our website as you should, before considering any forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP results as we specify here in our statement.



So first of all, let's start with a bit of an overview about EMCORE. And in our very heart, we're chip makers, right? We build advanced optical semiconductors and systems built around those