Dec 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EMCORE Corporation Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Minichiello, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Thomas P. Minichiello - EMCORE Corporation - CFO
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE's Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results. The news release we issued this afternoon is posted on our website, emcore.com. On this call, Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE's President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with the discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results, and we'll conclude by taking questions. But before we begin, we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934.
These forward-
Q4 2022 EMCORE Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...